Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Sept. 14

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights remained winless on the year after suffering their first loss, 2-1, of the season at Bristol Central (2-0). Following a scoreless first half, the Rams jumped on the board first with a goal less than three minutes into the second half. Late in the half, Joseph Colaccino won a header in Bristol Central’s territory, escaping a pair of defenders that fell to the ground after colliding with one another, and tied the game on a shot that just rolled by the goalie into the right corner of the net with just over four minutes remaining in the contest. Seconds later, Diego Naranjo clinched the victory for the Rams by scoring the game-winning goal on a penalty kick after being slide-tackled inside Southington’s penalty box. The Knights took 10 shots on goal and five corner kicks. In his first start of the season for the Knights, John Griffin saved five shots on goal. The Knights will be back on the pitch next week in search of their first win of the season when they host Tolland (1-1) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and travel to Glastonbury (2-0-1) on Friday, Sept. 22. Glastonbury is currently seventh in Class LL. Southington is currently 0-1-2 overall.

