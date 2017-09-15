Obituary: Ann M. Leether, 83

Ann M. Leether of Southington, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28th in Plantsville, Connecticut.

She was born in Teaneck, New Jersey to the late Doris (Etzold) and Robert E. Martin on May 31, 1934. She moved to Connecticut at a young age, growing up in West Hartford and Farmington. She attended the University of Hartford after graduating from Farmington High School in 1952. Ann moved to Southington in 1959, where she resided for the rest of her life.

After raising her four children, Ann began her career in banking at Meriden Trust & Safe Deposit Co. in 1978, where she later became the bank manager. She retired in 1993 from Southington Savings Bank. After retiring, Ann spent much of her time with her treasured grandchildren who she loved being with most of all. For the last decades of her life, she was known exclusively as Grandma. She loved horses and kept two in her backyard while bringing up her children. She will be remembered for her macaroni and cheese and loving company! She will be missed by her family very, very much.

Ann leaves behind her children John E. Leether and his wife Kim of Southington, Catherine and her husband Marc DeVoe of North Carolina, and Deborah and her husband Daniel Krawitz of Cheshire. She will also be mourned by her beloved grandchildren, Cole and Megan Leether, Elise (DeVoe) Stage and Ross DeVoe, Katie Krawitz, and John M. Silver. In heaven she will join her youngest daughter, Juliet Sweeney, who passed away on May 5, 2017, and her brother, Robert E. Martin, Jr., who passed shortly after on September 3rd.

The family would like to thank The Summit of Plantsville for their continuous kind and loving care of Grandma over the years.

Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Memorial services will be privately held by the family.