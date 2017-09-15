Haunted Graveyard ranked in Halloween poll

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Lake Compounce’s Haunted Graveyard exhibit is well-known for its thrills and chills every Halloween season. For many, the spectacular event is a yearly must-see.

This year, the Haunted Graveyard has been nominated for USA Today’s “Ten Best Theme Park Halloween Event” contest. Twenty theme parks were nominated across the country. Only 10 will be acknowledged as winners when the contest ends on Friday, Sep. 29.

“We are really excited about being nominated for the contest,” said Lake Compounce marketing director Sara Frias. “There are a lot of people who work on making this event happen all year round. This recognition is well-deserved.”

Winners of the contest get to enjoy national recognition for their theme parks.

The Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce features new and exciting props, stunts and exhibits each year to keep viewers on their toes. The Graveyard has been taunting and terrifying guests for almost 20 years.

While the park and coasters remain open during the exhibit, the Haunted Graveyard is a separate entity from the park. The Graveyard has their own set of employees who come in and dress up, and set everything up. The partnership between the two creates the titillating, exhilarating opportunity for Halloween fun.

Lake Compounce’s official website describes the Graveyard as “Your worst fears come to life as you walk through a variety of different haunted houses ranging from a slaughterhouse to a torture chamber dungeon, and a zombie hospital. Tread through a cemetery with bodies that never stay buried, and a claustrophobia inducing cornfield.”

The Graveyard and theme park will open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning on Sept. 29 and running through Oct. 29. Rides open at 5 p.m., and the Graveyard opens at dusk.

“The Haunted Graveyard is definitely scary and not quite suitable for young children,” said Frias. “It’s the place to be for teens and adults looking for a good scare.”

For the first time this year, there will be a “Boo-Brew Fest” going on during the first weekend of the Haunted Graveyard, Friday, Sep. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ten Connecticut breweries will be in attendance offering tastings to patrons. A free flight of beer will be given to anyone who holds an adult “combination ticket” to the rides and Graveyard.

Prices for admission to the graveyard vary. Tickets coast $34.99 for the combination of rides and Graveyard ($27.99 for children 11 and under). The cost for just rides or just Graveyard is $27.99 ($22.99 for children 11 and under).

Pre-sale and group combination tickets are available for discounted prices, as well.

Vote for Lake Compounce’s Haunted Graveyard in USA Today’s contest by visiting www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-theme-park-halloween-event-2017. Cast your vote before 12 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 25.