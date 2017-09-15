Ballot order chosen for November municipal election

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

A public lottery was held at the Town Hall Wednesday morning to determine the order in which candidates’ names, by department, will appear on the ballots for the Nov. 7 Municipal Election.

Candidates in their departments were listed alphabetically by last name. Numbered tickets were drawn from an envelope at random to be assigned to each candidate, going down the alphabetical list. Democratic registrar, Thomas Janik, pulled the democratic candidates’ names, while Republican registrar, Robert Sherman, drew republican candidates’.

Town clerk Kathy Larkin and deputy registrar Mike Early were also present in the lottery drawing.

On the ballot, Democratic candidates will be listed before Republican candidates.

“This is typically dictated by who is currently governor in the state office, and that happens to be Malloy, who is a Democrat,” said Janik.

The ballot for Southington’s Municipal Elections will read as follows:

Town Council

Democratic candidates for Town Council (in the order that they will appear on the ballot): Carolyn Futtner, Dawn Miceli, Christopher Poulos, Kelly Morrissey, Christopher Palmieri, and John Barry.

Republican candidates for Town Council (in the order that they will appear on the ballot): William Dziedzic, Tom Lombardi, Peter Santago, Michael Riccio, Paul Champagne, and Victoria Triano.

Independent candidate for Town Council Jack Perry will be listed in the third column.

Board of Finance

Democratic candidates for Board of Finance (in order): Kevin Beaudoin, Susan Zoni, Dagmara Scalise, and John Moise.

Republican candidates for Board of Finance (in order): Edward Pocock Jr., Tony Morrison, Joseph Labieniec, and John Leary.

Board of Education

Democratic candidates for Board of Education (in order): Lisa Cammuso, Robert Brown, Zaya Oshana Jr., Jennifer Micacci, Joseph DelDebbio, and David Derynoski.

Republican candidates for Board of Education (in order): Joseph Baczewski, Colleen Clark, Raeshelle Percival, Terri Carmody, Brian Goralski, and Patricia Queen.

Planning and Zoning

Democratic candidates for Planning and Zoning (in order): Valentino Guarino, Chris Robertson, Susan Locks, and Ross Hart.

Republican candidates for Planning and Zoning (in order); Robert Hammersley, Paul Chaplinsky Jr., and Michael DelSanto.

Water Commissioners

Democratic candidates for Board of Water Commissioners (in order); Rudolph Cabata and Thomas Murphy.

Republican candidate for Board of Water: Ralph Warner.

There will be no referendums on the ballot in this year’s Municipal Elections.

