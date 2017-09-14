Social media seminar at St. Paul Catholic High School

St. Paul Catholic High School invites the community to a seminar aimed at gaining knowledge of social media responsible use and digital abuse. This presentation will take place on Monday, Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave. in Bristol.

The presentation will focus on:

Cyber bullying

Inappropriate photos

Irresponsible Use of Apps

Poor Social Media Behaviors

Many Other Current & Future Cyber Issues

Richard Guerry will present this multi-award winning program, eliminating myths that anonymity, social privacy and disappearing digital content is possible with digital tools and apps. Attendees of the presentation will gain knowledge to promote responsible use of digital tools, while also obtaining the understanding of how to prevent negative, irresponsible, and malicious digital behaviors and trends.

This is an adult only presentation. Parents, grandparents, community members, etc. are invited. No need to RSVP, and there is no charge for you to attend.

For more info, visit IROC2.org or contact Melissa Lindquist in the SPCHS Office of Advancement at (860) 584-0911, ext. 30 or at mlindquist@spchs.com.

St. Paul Catholic High School, established in 1966, is a coeducational secondary school of the Archdiocese of Hartford, serving 460 students from over 35 communities in central Connecticut, China, and Vietnam. Our vision, to be a truly great Catholic high school, is achieved by living our core values of Faith, Character, Community, Excellence, and Service.