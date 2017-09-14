Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Sept. 13

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Sept. 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights remained undefeated on the year with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-17) sweep at Bristol Eastern (1-1), which was their third-straight win. Stephanie Zera went 14-for-15 serving with four aces and dished out 25 assists. Hannah Zelina went 15-for-16 behind the service line with three aces led the team in front of the net with four blocks. Sarah Myrick and Erica Bruno paced the offense with six kills each, and Nolyn Allen anchored the defense with 23 digs. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with contests against RHAM (3-0) and Glastonbury (1-1). The Knights are also scheduled to travel to John Jay High School in Cross River, NY on Saturday, Sept. 23 for the John Jay Invitational, slated to begin at 8 a.m.

