Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Sept. 12

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Sept. 12. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Cross Country—Both programs dashed into their seasons with victories against Manchester at Wickham Park, as the boys team won, 24-33, and the girls team won, 24-32. Connor Leone paced the boys team with a second-place performance, running a time of 17:26. Shane Leone (4th, 18:07), Sean Young (5th, 18:18), Ryan Slesinski (6th, 18:20), Matthew Penna (7th, 18:34), Jeffrey Hannigan (9th, 18:58), and Ben Palladino (13th, 19:33) contributed as well. Manchester’s Joe Pearl (17:07) won the boys race. Isabella Scalise paced the girls with a second-place performance, running a time of 21:58). Sarah Minkiewicz (3rd, 22:00), Julia Michnowicz (5th, 22:30), Kailey Schmarr (6th, 23:13), Natalia Adamczyk (8th, 23:33), Taylor Borla (10th, 24:24), and Amanda Perkowski (12th, 26:10) contributed as well. Manchester’s Kate Hedlund (21:13) won the girls race. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury for 37th annual Stratton Brook Invitational on Saturday. The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights shot into the regular season with a 7-1 triumph over divisional NW Catholic (1-1) at home. Jenna Sheehan (1 assist) marshalled the offense with four goals, all coming in the second half. Nicole Martocchio backed Sheehan with a pair of scores in the first half. Maddie Belfonti saved seven shots on goal. The team took 11 shots on goal and 11 penalty corners. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Simsbury (1-0) on Friday.

Boys Soccer—Still in search of their first win of the season, the Blue Knights settled for their second-straight tie after drawing, 1-1, with divisional Conard (1-0-1) on the road. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Bristol Central (1-0) on Thursday. Southington is currently 0-0-2 overall.

Girls Soccer—After netting their first win to open the season at divisional Hall last week, the Lady Knights dropped their first contest of the season by a goal, 1-0, in dramatic fashion to divisional Conard (2-0) at home. Following a scoreless first half, the Chieftains took the lead with a goal with about 13 minutes remaining in the game. With 1:30 showing on the clock, Alexa Imme scored a goal on an attempted penalty kick. However, the goal was negated after a Southington player was called for stepping into the penalty box before the ball was kicked. Imme’s second attempted penalty kicked was saved by Conard’s goalie. The Knights took nine shots on goal, and Olivia Sherwood saved nine shots on goal. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Maloney (0-1) on Friday. Southington is currently 1-1 overall.

Girls Swimming & Diving—The Lady Knights dove into their season opener with a comfortable 92-81 win at Rocky Hill. The following finished first in the meet: Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Kayla Nguyen, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 medley relay (1:58.92); Fournier, Andie Nadeau, Kara Zazzaro, and Duszak in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.72); Maddie Symecko, Zazzaro, Anny Moquete, and Hammarlund in the 400 freestyle relay (4:19.32); Symecko in the 200 freestyle (2:11.27) and 500 freestyle (5:52.17); Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley (2:27.05) and 100 backstroke (1:05.04); Fournier in the 50 freestyle (25.58); Zazzaro in the 100 freestyle (1:04.07); and Duszak in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.84). Hammarlund qualified for the Class LL meet in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Fournier qualified in 50 freestyle, and Duszak qualified in the 100 breaststroke. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they host EO Smith on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

