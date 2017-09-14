Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Sept. 11

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Sept. 11. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-23) sweep of Conard (1-1) on the road. Erica Bruno paced the offense with eight kills and led the team in front of the net with three blocks. Hannah Zelina went 18-for-22 serving with six aces. Brooke Cooney went 10-for-12 behind the service line with three aces. Lyndsey Danko anchored the defense with 10 digs, and Stephanie Zera dished out 32 assists. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Bristol Eastern (1-0) on Wednesday. Southington is currently 2-0 overall.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.