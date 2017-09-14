Pancake breakfast this Sunday to help a victim of the Houston flooding

Southington Fire Department, Co. 2, at 128 W. Main St. in Plantsville will be holding a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 24 to raise donations for the daughter of a longtime member’s daughter affected by the recent Texas flooding.

From 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the firehouse will be filled with the smells of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Cost is $5 for all you can eat. Children under 5 eat for free.

Meet the firemen, donate to the bake sale and raffles, and help a victim of the Houston flood.