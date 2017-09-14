Obituary: Nancy Woolsey McMahon, 90

On July 28, 2017, on what would have been her 91st birthday, a graveside service was held in Southington, CT for Nancy Woolsey McMahon. Nancy, with her daughters by her side and her son on his way, passed peacefully on October 16, 2016, on the balmy night of a Hunter’s Full Moon. Her passing followed a brief period of serious illness.

Born Nancy Ringot Seeber on July 28, 1926 in Havertown, Pennsylvania, she was the third daughter of Martha Viola (Vi) and Carl Ernest Seeber. She graduated from Haverford High School in 1944, entered nurse’s training at Bryn Mawr Hospital in Bryn Mawr, PA, and graduated with her R.N. in 1947. She was a U.S. Cadet Nurse in Pennsylvania and went on to practice nursing in Florida, Pennsylvania, California and Connecticut. Nancy also volunteered drawing blood for the Red Cross when living in Southington, CT.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her oldest sister, Ruth Seeber Webster and, in 1995, by her second husband, Joseph P. McMahon. She was also pre-deceased by her first husband, Aubry Vaughan Woolsey, Jr, who died tragically in a plane accident in 1975 at the age of 52.

Nancy and Aubry married in 1951 and resided in California, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Aubry worked as a bank loan officer and eventually as a trust officer and vice president of Southington Bank and Trust, in Southington, CT. In 1980, she and Joe were married. They relocated to Clearwater, Florida, where she lived until 2010 when she moved to Oviedo, Florida to live closer to her son and his family. In 2015, Nancy moved to The Gables in Rutland, Vermont, finally living near her two daughters, sons-in-law and several grandchildren. Staff and neighbors at The Gables provided kind friendship and assistance during her time there and when she became ill. She was so appreciative of all their cards received while in the hospital.

Although proud of her career as a nurse, Nancy’s life revolved around home and family. She was an excellent cook and talented seamstress. She and Aubry played duplicate bridge, enjoyed ballroom dancing, bowling and traveling. In addition to many volunteer activities, Nancy was a former officer in the Southington, CT chapter of the DAR. In her later years, she and Joe volunteered for Meals on Wheels, were active in NARFE and enjoyed the beaches and activities Florida had to offer. At 90, she was still playing a mean game of Scrabble and doing the Jumble every day. A favorite pastime was writing personal poems for every occasion and holiday. She will be remembered by many for her lovely sentiments, words of encouragement and of comfort.

Nancy is survived by her sister, Jean Seeber Dilks, daughter Karen Margison and her husband Paul, daughter Kyle O’Brien and her husband Tom; son Kristofer Woolsey and his wife Shanna, daughters by marriage, Kathleen Dougela and Theresa Taylor and her husband Fred. Nancy (Nana) will also be missed by grandchildren Aubrey Anne Phelps, Taylor Margison, Conor Margison, Logan Margison, Colton Woolsey, and Sara Margison. She would also want all the members of the extended Webster, Dilks and Fisher families to know how important they were to her.

Nancy was a generous person who contributed to many charities. Among her favorites were the MS Society, Wounded Warriors, Shriner’s Hospital for Children and any local food bank or no-kill animal shelter or rescue. Small donations to any of these organizations would honor her memory.

The family wishes to thank Adams Funeral Home of Chester, VT (Dignitymemorial.com) and the Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington, CT for their helpful services. The family extends many thank yous to all of the staff and physicians on the 5th floor at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The care they provided was exceptional. The family also extends a deep appreciation to the staff who cared for Nancy (and for us) at Mountain View Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Rutland, VT. Their kindness and support allowed us to be there for her in her final days and hours on earth. Finally, we want to thank Dr. Seth Coombs for his personal attention to our mother’s care, for respecting her wishes and for his presence when he was needed most.

Mom, We know how much you loved us. You know how much we loved you. You said you just wanted to be with the Lord. Surely, you are resting in His arms.