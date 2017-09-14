Obituary: Josephine (Perlini) Wells

Josephine (Perlini) Wells of Dayville and a former Southington resident, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Robert S. Wells.

She was born in Southington on Feb. 8, 1932 the daughter of the late Louis and Rose (Mossini) Perlini. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a secretary by the former Alsop Engineering Co.in Milldale. Josephine enjoyed traveling with her husband to Maine and Cape Cod and she loved to bake cookies for all occasions.

In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by a brother Bruno Perlini and wife Nita of Newington, nieces and nephews Linda and husband Ted Bruttomesso, Nancy and husband Rick Spindler and Ernest and wife Sandy Perlini as well as 8 great nieces and nephews and 14 great-great nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 15th at 12 noon at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 10:30-11:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com