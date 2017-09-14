Obituary: John J. Wynne Jr., 85

John J. Wynne Jr., 85, of Southington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at Southington Care Center. He was the loving husband of Lorraine (Giovo) Wynne for 66 years.

He was born in New Haven on Sept. 23, 1931 the son of the late John J. Wynn Sr. and Irene (Fox) Marx. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 35 years as a systems analyst. He spent 14 years as a school crossing guard in Southington. John was proud to have been a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Kiltonic Post #72.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Barbara Gillette of Southington, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons Michael and Timothy Wynne and sister Rosemary Zajac and a brother Robert Marx USMC

A memorial mass will be held on Monday, Sept.18, 2017 at 11 am at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville. Burial with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John’s name to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675 or Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Southington, CT 06489

For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com