Local preteen is ready for national pageant

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Southington’s Kylie Watson once again is set to complete for a national pageant crown.

Kylie recently competed in Springfield, Mass., where she won the title National American Miss Southern New England Junior Preteen. The title sets the stage for her to compete for the national NAM crown to be held in California.

Kylie, who has won previous pageant crowns, said she wanted to compete for this title because “NAM is a really good system and I just wanted to back and compete again.”

For NAM, Kylie said contestants as asked to compete in evening wear (a gown), interview and on-stage question.

Since she had competed in a NAM pageant before, Kylie said, “I was more prepared.”

Although she was prepared, Kylie said she was still nervous as she waited to find out who won that day.

Kylie said she was thinking, “Am I going to win? Am I going to win?”

“I felt really tight,” said Kylie.

“But when they called my name, I loosened up, and a big smile came on my face,” said Kylie.

Many pageant winners will use their title as an opportunity to engage in community service. But with or without the crown, Kylie said she already helps out in the community.

Kylie said her big community effort is conducting a toy drive each year. She asks people to buy toys, she then collects them, and brings them to the young patients at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.