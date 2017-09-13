Southington Recreation Department listings for the Sept. 15 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

ADULT GENTLE YOGA—Tuesdays, Sept. 26-Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m., in the Strong Elementary School gym. Cost is $50. Info and registration at www.southington.org/yoga.

ADULT FITNESS CLASSES—Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 26-Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the Kennedy Middle School gym, 1071 S. Main St. Low/high aerobics and strength training with free weights. Cost is $60. Info and registration at www.southington.org/fitness.

TENNIS LESSONS (BEGINNER)—Mondays, Sept. 18-Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Session I) or 6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. (Session II), at the Panthorn Park tennis courts, Burritt St. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 4-12. Cost is $60 per child. Class sizes limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FallTennis.

TENNIS LESSONS (ADVANCED)—Saturdays, Sept. 23-Oct. 28, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., at the Panthorn Park tennis courts, Burritt St. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 4-12. Cost is $60 per child. Class sizes limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FallTennis.

TENNIS INTRO TO MATCH PLAY—Tuesdays and Saturdays (both days), Sept. 19-Oct. 28 at Panthorn Park tennis courts, Burritt Street. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 7-14. Cost is $60 per child. Class sizes limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FallTennis.

TENNIS MATCH PLAY—Tuesdays and Saturdays (both days), Sept. 19-Oct. 28 at Panthorn Park tennis courts, Burritt Street. Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 7-18. Cost is $60 per child. Class sizes limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FallTennis.

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION—Online registration through Oct. 31. Space is limited. Open to Southington boys and girls in grades 1-12 (unless a member of a sanctioned CIAC team). Cost is $75. Info and registration at www.sybahoops.org.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

September

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December