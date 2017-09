Firefighters, above, adorned the 9/11 Memorial in Plantsville with flowers during a ceremony to honor the lives lost during the September 11 attacks. Residents joined members of the Southington Fire Department, Southington Police Department, the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, local veteran support groups, town officials, and community leaders for the memorial ceremony on the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Photos by SHERIDAN CYR