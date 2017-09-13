Registration is underway for Apple Harvest bed race

Registration is underway for the Apple Harvest bed race, the “laziest” race in the world. The event is scheduled for the first weekend of the Apple Harvest Festival (Saturday, Sept. 30).

“We’re looking for some bed racing enthusiasts to put on a show…and win a little cash and bragging rights in the process,” officials said in a press release. “This event is open to civic groups, community organizations, volunteer groups, or even neighbors who just want to get in on the fun and excitement of old fashioned bed racing.”

Prior to the race, at 1 p.m., all entrants will gather on Center Street to be judged in three categories: most original bed design; best decorated bed or team; and the festival theme award (this year’s theme has yet to be released).

At 2 p.m., teams will compete in categories based on weight. Teams will race in groups of two down Main Street, in front of the First Congregational Church. Places will be determined by best overall times, and the two best will compete head-to-head for the top prize.

Cash awards will be presented to the three fastest teams. First place will receive $100. Second place is $75, and third place is $50.

Here are the rules for entries:

Beds must sit with all four wheels touching the ground. Someone must be on the bed. The bed must have a mattress. The handle bars or steering mechanisms must be within the width of the bed. A seat belt must hold the passenger in place while on the bed. No bed rider under the age of 14. Beds must pass inspection by the Bed Race Committee before the race.

Entries are available on the Apple Harvest Festival web site at www. SouthingtonAHF.com.

Applications can be mailed to Apple Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 907, Southington, CT 06489. Registration forms must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 20.