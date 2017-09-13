Football-Knights chop Tomahawks: Injuries spoil an easy 34-7 win over Glastonbury

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Dominant was the Blue Knight football team on Friday as they have been against Glastonbury for the past few years now after kicking off their season with a decisive 34-7 win on the road. Even more impressive was the defense, holding the Tomahawks to just 112 yards of total offense. But Southington’s lopsided victory might have come at a cost.

Starting running back Brandon Kohl went down with an injury midway through the first quarter and is currently being evaluated.

“They’re looking at a little knee situation,” said Southington coach Mike Drury. “We’re not exactly sure what it is, but he was in good spirits.”

The Knights had no trouble putting points on the board in the first half, scoring touchdowns on three of their first four possessions. The Knights scored all of their points in the first half and held a 28-0 advantage before the Tomahawks registered their first points of the game.

“I thought the kids played well, but there’s definitely some stuff to clean up,” the coach said. “We have to clean up some of the penalties and a couple special teams plays that we have to tighten up. Understand situational football is what we have to figure out a little bit.”

A 14-yard pass from Will Barmore to Will Downes and one-yard run by Ian Agnew gave Southington a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Barmore hooked up with Tim O’Shea on a 12-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, and Tanner LaRosa scampered into the end zone from four yards out to extend Southington’s lead to four scores late in the quarter.

Glastonbury responded by running the ensuing kickoff back for a 90-yard touchdown, but all that did was ignite the Knights even more. Before the Tomahawks could blink, LaRosa returned the next kickoff to Glastonbury’s four-yard line. Agnew capped off the two-play drive and win with a three-yard burst past the pylons with just over a minute remaining in the first half.

“The offense executed really well in the first half,” said Drury. “Guys were attacking. I thought we protected the ball well in those situations. We capitalized when we needed to.”

Following a dry first half, heavy rain began to fall during halftime, which continued throughout most of the third quarter. Mother Nature took the game over, and neither team scored in the second half.

The soaked turf forced multiple turnovers, penalties, and sloppy football on both sides, as the contest became a desperation for field position. The Knights coughed up the football on their first offensive snap of the second half.

“It definitely slows things down on both sides of the football,” the coach said. “You kind of put yourself back and get out of your rhythm with it. You have to protect the ball.”

Agnew paced the backfield with 71 yards on 18 carries and split carries with LaRosa in the backfield to fill in for Kohl after he went down with an injury.

“Those guys have been getting a lot of mental and physical reps with us in practice,” said Drury. “I thought that they went out there and ran the ball hard and well, doing the things that we needed them to do. They’re still new at the varsity level, so they have to clean up a few things, but they did a good job.”

Barmore completed 15 of 23 passes for 206 yards, throwing one interception. Downes caught six passes for 97 yards.

Joe Koczera anchored the defense with 10 tackles and four assists. Sam Thomson batted down five passes and picked off two, forcing a fumble that Jack Terray recovered.

The Knights will be back on the turf Friday, Sept. 15 when they welcome in divisional Simsbury (1-0) for their home opener.

The Knights will be back on the turf Friday, Sept. 15 when they welcome in divisional Simsbury (1-0) for their home opener.