Fire report for the Sept. 15 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 61 incidents from Sunday, Aug. 27 to Tuesday, Sept. 5:

Sunday, Aug. 27

2:57:00 p.m., 90 Apple Gate, Outside rubbish, trash or waste

2:58:07 p.m., 45 Ridgewood Rd., Assist invalid

5:32:00 p.m., 48 Hitchcock Rd., Smoke detector activation

5:40:53 p.m., 1096 West St., Homewood Suites, Heat detector activation

6:32:27 p.m., 124 Beechwood Dr., Authorized controlled burning

7:08:00 p.m., 124 Beechwood Dr., Authorized controlled burning

9:03:41 p.m., 124 Beechwood Dr., Authorized controlled burning

Monday, Aug. 28

8:47:02 p.m., 346 Pondview Dr., HazMat release investigation

Tuesday, Aug. 29

6:59:40 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident

9:48:39 a.m., 44 Village Rd., HazMat release investigation

10:15:58 a.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Lock-out Vehicle

12:17:17 p.m., 17 Jeremy Woods Dr., Smoke detector activation

1:03:46 p.m., 117 Roseanna Rd., Arcing, shorted electrical

2:30:00 p.m., 32 Debbie Dr., Public service

Wednesday, Aug. 30

1:12:00 a.m., 58 Mulberry St., System malfunction, Other

6:32:32 a.m., 58 Mulberry St., System malfunction, Other

9:43:29 a.m., 139 High Tower Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

4:04:35 p.m., Wests St. and Mill St., Vehicle accident

7:57:55 p.m., Spring St. and West St., Vehicle Accident

8:48:38 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Medical assist, assist EMS

Thursday, Aug. 31

2:03:18 a.m., East St. and Woodruff St., Vehicle accident

7:05:44 a.m., 201 W. Queen St., Smiths, Vehicle accident

7:13:17 a.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Assist invalid

9:24:03 a.m., Laning St. and Flanders Rd., Road freight or transport vehicle

11:13:49 a.m., 69 Darling St., Electrical wiring/ equipment

12:38:30 p.m., 20 Westfield Dr., Smoke detector activation

1:03:33 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation

8:24:28 p.m., 68 Juniper Rd., Smoke detector activation

10:56:37 p.m., 776 Woodruff St., Memorial Park, Unauthorized burning

Friday, Sept. 1

11:16:57 a.m., 196 N. Main St., Municipal Building, Removal of victim(s)

4:42:45 p.m., Main St. and Academy St., Vehicle accident

4:51:18 p.m., 2321 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

5:49:27 p.m., 317 Harness Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

5:56:44 p.m., 38 East St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

6:33:12 p.m., 8 Water St., Public service

6:41:34 p.m., 866 Queen St., KFC, Vehicle accident

7:56:05 p.m., 347 Mill St., Unauthorized burning

11:47:09 p.m., 777 Old Turnpike Rd., Lock-out Vehicle

Saturday, Sept. 2

12:55:24 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Medical assist, assist EMS

7:37:03 a.m., 607 Savage St., Building fire

7:38:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby

7:54:33 a.m., 693 Savage St., CO detector activation

8:48:54 a.m., 521 Settlers Woods, CO detector activation

11:03:28 a.m., 85 Reussner Rd., Lock-out Building

12:14:41 p.m., 114 Main St., Webster, Natural vegetation fire

2:12:54 p.m., Prospect St. and Jubilee Dr., Vehicle accident

3:11:40 p.m., West St. and Prospect St., Vehicle accident

7:52:16 p.m., Pinecrest Dr. and Lawncrest, No Incident found on arrival

9:49:16 p.m., 171 Stuart Dr., Authorized controlled burning

Sunday, Sept. 3

12:01:05 p.m., 68 Berlin St., Dairy Farms, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

12:35:36 p.m., 30 Kuhr Dr., Smoke detector activation

5:18:02 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

5:39:52 p.m., 53 Old Turnpike Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

8:50:11 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln, Smoke detector activation

Monday, Sept. 4

4:16:20 a.m., 405 Prospect St., Vehicle accident

11:26:41 a.m., 66 DeFashion St., Smoke detector activation

4:14:56 p.m., 26 Windsor Way, Lock-out Building

4:29:25 p.m., 1261 S. Main St., Alzheimer’s, Central station, malicious fire

7:53:12 p.m., 272 Prospect St., Lock-out Building

Tuesday, Sept. 5