Faith Baptist Church on 243 Laning St. recently announced their fall hours, as of Sunday, Sept. 10.

Sunday worship services will start at 11 a.m. The adult Bible Study is scheduled for 9:45 a.m., and Sunday school will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for children from age 6 through grade 6.

The church will hold a discipleship group on Wednesday at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

For more information, contact Faith Baptist Church at (860) 628-8147.