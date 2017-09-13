Apple Harvest Festival listings for the Sept. 15 edition

For more information, forms, or schedules, visit Southington AHF.com. Contact: ahfestival@southington.org or (860) 276-8461.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT 20

SOUTHINGTON

BED RACE REGISTRATION DUE. Registration due for the 2017 AHF bed race. Race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30. 1 p.m. judging on Center St. 2 p.m. races on Main St. Applications can be mailed to Apple Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 907, Southington, CT 06489.

THURSDAY, SEPT 21

SOUTHINGTON

AHF CRAFT DEADLINE. The Apple Harvest Festival craft application deadline has been extended. The arts and crafts weekend is Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

GRANNY APPLE APPLICATION DEADLINE. Open to Southington children in grades 4-6. Submissions should answers the questions, “Why is your grandmother so special to you,” and “Why do you think she should be the Granny Apple of the Apple Harvest Festival?” Entries must be in the child’s own handwriting with a maximum of 150 words. Include author’s first and last name, address, and daytime phone number. Include grandmother’s first and last name. A panel of judges will select the best essay, and the winner will receive a phone call. The Grandmother and child will ride in the parade on Oct 1. Mail essays to Apple Harvest Festival, Attn: Granny Apple Contest, P.O. Box 907, Southington, CT 06489 or drop them off at the Parks & Recreation Office, town hall 2nd floor.

NOW thru OCT. 1

SOUTHINGTON

APPLE HARVEST ROAD RACES. All races are sponsored by the Southington Community YMCA. Forms are available for pre-registration (by Sept. 30 at noon) at the YMCA membership desk. All race info and on-line registration info can be found at sccymca.org/apple. First 1,200 registrants receive a free t-shirt. Plenty of refreshments for athletes with music on the course. Race day registration from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. Pre-race packages will be available on Friday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the YMCA. Contact: John Myers for specific questions, (860) 621-8737.

5 MILE ROAD RACE. Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 10 to 15; 16 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over. Awards will be presented for the first Southington male and female (Dave Gworek Memorial Award) and the first SHS soccer player (Chris Sanchez Memorial Award). Cost is $25 ($20 for military or former military).

5K ROAD RACE. Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 8 to 10; 11 to 13; 14 to 16; 17 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over. Cost is $25 ($20 for military or former military).

2 MILE WALK. Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m., on the Southington rail trail. Walk starts in front of the YMCA. Cost is $10

THE Y CUP. Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Three-member relay teams for the 5K race is open to boys and girls in grades 4 and 5. Registration will be available at Southington elementary schools in September.

LITTLE FRITTER FUN RUNS. Sunday, Oct. 1, immediately following the road race, at the Town Green. Variety of kids (2 to 7 years old) races run around the town green. Cost is $10.

MUSIC/VOLUNTEERS ON THE COURSE. Interested in providing music on the course for the athletes? Interested in volunteering in another way? Contact John Myers at the YMCA for details. Volunteers receive a free t-shirt.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

AHF PARADE GRAND MARSHAL NOMINATIONS. The 2017 Parade Grand Marshal has not yet been selected. Nominate an individual by email to ahfestival@southington.org or by mail to Apple Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 907, Southington, CT 06489. Candidates optimally should have contributed to the Festival in the past year(s) in some capacity (volunteer, sponsor, event coordinator, etc.).

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES. The Apple Harvest Festival is run completely by volunteers. Volunteers are still being sought for beverage sales, information, merchandise sales, and carnival ticket sales, and beverage runners (beverage runners must be able to lift 25 pounds with repetitive motions). All booths staffed by volunteers with a minimum of two people. Any volunteer handling money must be 18 years or older. Volunteer opportunities for high school juniors and seniors are available. Forms at SoutningtonAHF.com. Mail to Apple Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 907, Southington, CT 06489 or email to Volunteers.AHF@gmail.com.