Weekly scoreboard for the Sept. 15 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 10. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.
Football
Southington 34, Glastonbury 7
Friday, Sept. 8
At Glastonbury
SOUTHINGTON 14 20 00 00 — 34
GLASTONBURY 00 07 00 00 — 07
First Quarter
SHS—Will Downes 14 pass from Will Barmore (Evan Johanns kick), 8:24.
SHS—Ian Agnew 1 run (Johanns kick), 4:45.
Second Quarter
SHS—Tim O’Shea 12 pass from Barmore (Johanns kick), 10:08.
SHS—Tanner LaRosa 4 run (Johanns kick), 2:21.
GHS—Ryan Molinari 90 kickoff return (Ryan Smith kick), 2:06.
SHS—Agnew 3 run (kick failed), 1:01.
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Southington (46-165): Ian Agnew, 18-71; Brandon Kohl, 7-35; Tanner LaRosa, 13-29; Jimmy Ringrose, 2-23; Will Barmore, 4-9; Team, 2-(-2). Glastonbury (22-50): Drew Daniels, 9-25; Matt Tenney, 8-22; Brandon Valdes, 4-2; Carson Mascheck, 1-1.
PASSING—Will Barmore, SHS, 15-23-1, 206 yards; Jacob Drena, SHS, 0-2-0, 0 yards; Drew Daniels, GHS, 6-19-2, 62 yards.
RECEIVING—Southington (15-206): Will Downes, 6-97; Tim O’Shea, 5-50; Jack Herms, 2-38; Tanner LaRosa, 1-18; Jacob Drena, 1-3. Glastonbury (6-62): Garrett Frick, 3-21; Carson Mascheck, 2-11; Ryan Molinari, 1-30.
Records—SHS, 1-0. GHS, 0-1.
Boys Soccer
Southington 1, Hall 1
(Overtime)
Friday, Sept. 8
At Southington
Hall 00 01 0/0 — 01
Southington 00 01 0/0 — 01
First half—No scoring.
Second half—1, Joe Colaccino, SHS, 31:08; 2, Kieran Tindall, GHS, 19:11.
First overtime—No scoring.
Second overtime—No scoring.
Shots—HHS, 14. SHS, 10.
Saves—Clay Courtmanche, HHS, 8. Hayden Burbank, SHS, 3.
Corners—HHS, 3. SHS, 4.
Records—HHS, 0-0-1. SHS, 0-0-1.
Girls Soccer
Southington 1, Hall 0
Friday, Sept. 8
At Hall HS, West Hartford
Southington 00 01 — 01
Hall 00 00 — 00
First half—No scoring.
Second half—1, Kelly Doyle (Natalie Verderame), SHS, 17th minute.
Shots—SHS, 16. HHS, 2.
Saves—Olivia Sherwood, SHS, 2. Sarah Peschke, HHS, 15.
Records—SHS, 1-0. HHS, 0-1.
Girls Volleyball
Southington 3, Hall 0
(25-14, 25-4, 25-13)
Friday, Sept. 8
At Southington
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Jenna Martin, 1-for-1 serving, 1 attack, 2 digs; Hannah Zelina, 21-for-23 serving, 4 aces, 1 assist, 7 attacks, 4 kills, 7 digs; Julia Wells, 4-for-6 serving, 2 aces, 2 digs; Stephanie Zera, 13-for-16 serving, 1 ace, 23 assists, 1 attack, 1 kill, 3 digs; Lynsey Danko, 2 digs; Brooke Cooney, 8 attacks, 6 kills, 1 dig; Emily Tinyszin, 1 attack, 1 block; Nolyn Allen, 10 digs; Erica Bruno, 2-for-3 serving, 8 attacks, 5 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Haley Larrabee, 11-for-13 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 9 attacks, 4 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Cassidy Herrick, 5-for-5 serving, 1 attack, 1 kill; Sarah Myrick, 5-for-6 serving, 1 ace, 13 attacks, 4 kills, 5 digs.
Hall: No stats available.
Records—HHS, 0-1. SHS, 1-0.