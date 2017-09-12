Weekly scoreboard for the Sept. 15 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 10. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Football

Southington 34, Glastonbury 7

Friday, Sept. 8

At Glastonbury

SOUTHINGTON 14 20 00 00 — 34

GLASTONBURY 00 07 00 00 — 07

First Quarter

SHS—Will Downes 14 pass from Will Barmore (Evan Johanns kick), 8:24.

SHS—Ian Agnew 1 run (Johanns kick), 4:45.

Second Quarter

SHS—Tim O’Shea 12 pass from Barmore (Johanns kick), 10:08.

SHS—Tanner LaRosa 4 run (Johanns kick), 2:21.

GHS—Ryan Molinari 90 kickoff return (Ryan Smith kick), 2:06.

SHS—Agnew 3 run (kick failed), 1:01.

Third Quarter

No scoring.

Fourth Quarter

No scoring.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING— Southington (46-165) : Ian Agnew, 18-71; Brandon Kohl, 7-35; Tanner LaRosa, 13-29; Jimmy Ringrose, 2-23; Will Barmore, 4-9; Team, 2-(-2). Glastonbury (22-50) : Drew Daniels, 9-25; Matt Tenney, 8-22; Brandon Valdes, 4-2; Carson Mascheck, 1-1.

PASSING—Will Barmore, SHS, 15-23-1, 206 yards; Jacob Drena, SHS, 0-2-0, 0 yards; Drew Daniels, GHS, 6-19-2, 62 yards.

RECEIVING— Southington (15-206) : Will Downes, 6-97; Tim O’Shea, 5-50; Jack Herms, 2-38; Tanner LaRosa, 1-18; Jacob Drena, 1-3. Glastonbury (6-62) : Garrett Frick, 3-21; Carson Mascheck, 2-11; Ryan Molinari, 1-30.

Records—SHS, 1-0. GHS, 0-1.

Boys Soccer

Southington 1, Hall 1

(Overtime)

Friday, Sept. 8

At Southington

Hall 00 01 0/0 — 01

Southington 00 01 0/0 — 01

First half—No scoring.

Second half—1, Joe Colaccino, SHS, 31:08; 2, Kieran Tindall, GHS, 19:11.

First overtime—No scoring.

Second overtime—No scoring.

Shots—HHS, 14. SHS, 10.

Saves—Clay Courtmanche, HHS, 8. Hayden Burbank, SHS, 3.

Corners—HHS, 3. SHS, 4.

Records—HHS, 0-0-1. SHS, 0-0-1.

Girls Soccer

Southington 1, Hall 0

Friday, Sept. 8

At Hall HS, West Hartford

Southington 00 01 — 01

Hall 00 00 — 00

First half—No scoring.

Second half—1, Kelly Doyle (Natalie Verderame), SHS, 17th minute.

Shots—SHS, 16. HHS, 2.

Saves—Olivia Sherwood, SHS, 2. Sarah Peschke, HHS, 15.

Records—SHS, 1-0. HHS, 0-1.

Girls Volleyball

Southington 3, Hall 0

(25-14, 25-4, 25-13)

Friday, Sept. 8

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Jenna Martin, 1-for-1 serving, 1 attack, 2 digs; Hannah Zelina, 21-for-23 serving, 4 aces, 1 assist, 7 attacks, 4 kills, 7 digs; Julia Wells, 4-for-6 serving, 2 aces, 2 digs; Stephanie Zera, 13-for-16 serving, 1 ace, 23 assists, 1 attack, 1 kill, 3 digs; Lynsey Danko, 2 digs; Brooke Cooney, 8 attacks, 6 kills, 1 dig; Emily Tinyszin, 1 attack, 1 block; Nolyn Allen, 10 digs; Erica Bruno, 2-for-3 serving, 8 attacks, 5 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Haley Larrabee, 11-for-13 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 9 attacks, 4 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Cassidy Herrick, 5-for-5 serving, 1 attack, 1 kill; Sarah Myrick, 5-for-6 serving, 1 ace, 13 attacks, 4 kills, 5 digs.

Hall : No stats available.

Records—HHS, 0-1. SHS, 1-0.