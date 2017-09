McDonald’s is inviting families to add Family Nights to their kid’s back-to-school routine this fall. Participating McDonald’s® restaurants in Connecticut (excluding Fairfield County) and Western Massachusetts are hosting Family Nights every Tuesday throughout the month of September. From 5 to 8 p.m., kids 10-years-old and under will receive a free Happy Meal with a purchase of an Extra Value Meal or an Entrée Salad. Promotion is only available to families who dine-in.