Drew announces Linehan as his running mate in a race for governor

Gubernational democratic candidate for governor, Cheshire Mayor Dan Drew, announced State Representative of the 103rd district Liz Linehan as his running mate for lieutenant governor on Sep. 6.

Linehan and Drew pledge to focus on Connecticut’s middle class, and ask residents to “believe in Connecticut,” according to a press release.

“We have the capability and the will to build a state that’s more prosperous and economically just than any other in the union,” Drew said in a press release. “Liz is the right partner because she’s brilliant, honest, and has a record of changing her constituents’ lives.”

Linehan is a two-term council member from Cheshire, and was elected in 2016 for her current State Representative seat, serving Cheshire, Wallingford and Southington.

“I am hopeful for our future under the leadership of Dan Drew,” Linehan said in the release. “I am proudly joining this team to fight together to build an economy that works for everyone, not just the rich.”

She said that she was excited to “blaze a new path forward” and unite the state.

“I believe in the value of the Connecticut worker, the brilliance of our children, the beauty of our state, and I believe in the people of Connecticut,” Linehan said in the release.

The announcement was made at Consolidated Industries, a Connecticut-based manufacturer for forgings for the aerospace industry. Speaking about the company, Drew said in the release, “This is a company with a unionized workforce that was courted by other states but decided to invest $10 million in expanding here. The investment stands in opposition to everything the state’s detractors say. They are creating a strong middle class with good paying jobs.”

Mayor Dan Drew was first elected to serve as Middletown’s mayor in 2011. He was re-elected to his third term in 2015.

Drew faces one other democratic candidate, businesswoman Jacey Wyatt. Declared republican candidates include former Coventry town councilman Micah Welintukonis, director of administration for Stamford Mike Handler, Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, Mayor of Shelton Mark Lauretti, Glastonbury State Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, former West Hartford councilman Joe Visconti, and former U.S. Comptroller General David Walker.