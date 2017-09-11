Police blotter for the Sept. 15 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Aug. 21 to Monday, Aug. 28:
- Raymond Dejesus, 27, of 41 Cooks St., Waterbury, was charged on Aug. 29 with seat belt violation, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to obey a traffic signal, and four counts of failure to restrain children in car seats.
- Holly Mclin, 46, of 15 Quaker Ln., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Kristine C. Calabro, 47, of 71 Russell Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with second degree forgery and sixth degree larceny.
- Julio E. Bonilla, 18, of 25 Prescott St., Meriden, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second degree false statement, first degree sexual assault, and first degree unlawful restraint.
- Devin Alger, 26, of 244 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with third degree criminal mischief.
- John Anberg, 27, of 63 Bridge St., Middletown, was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Haji S. Hassan, of 45 James P Casey Rd., Bristol, was charged on Sept. 1 with passing a standing school bus.
- Christina M. Forgione, 45, of 245 Berlin Ave., Southington, was charged on Sept. 2 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- Julian Figueiroa, 19, of 405 Wedgewood Rd., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Jessie Daley, 23, of 28 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal trespassing, sixth degree larceny, and credit card theft.
- Bobbi B. Jakiela, 43, of 42 Manor Rd., Plantsville, was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with failure to obey a stop sign, driving under the influence of liquor or drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and drinking while driving.
- Trishena Waters, 34, of 204 Citizens Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, possession of half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dillon Lacasse, 18, of 95 Dunham Pl, Southington, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with traveling too fast, failure to obey a stop sign, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Catherine Rasmus, 33, of 951 Woodruff St., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Chauncey H. Ford, 20, of 168 Oak St., New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with fourth degree sexual assault, risk of injury, and fourth degree false statement.
- Amanda Nogiec, 39, of 15 Bruce Dr., Shelton, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with issuing a bad check.