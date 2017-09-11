Police blotter for the Sept. 15 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Aug. 21 to Monday, Aug. 28:

Raymond Dejesus, 27, of 41 Cooks St., Waterbury, was charged on Aug. 29 with seat belt violation, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to obey a traffic signal, and four counts of failure to restrain children in car seats.

Holly Mclin, 46, of 15 Quaker Ln., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Kristine C. Calabro, 47, of 71 Russell Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with second degree forgery and sixth degree larceny.

Julio E. Bonilla, 18, of 25 Prescott St., Meriden, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second degree false statement, first degree sexual assault, and first degree unlawful restraint.

Devin Alger, 26, of 244 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with third degree criminal mischief.

John Anberg, 27, of 63 Bridge St., Middletown, was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Haji S. Hassan, of 45 James P Casey Rd., Bristol, was charged on Sept. 1 with passing a standing school bus.

Christina M. Forgione, 45, of 245 Berlin Ave., Southington, was charged on Sept. 2 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Julian Figueiroa, 19, of 405 Wedgewood Rd., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Jessie Daley, 23, of 28 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal trespassing, sixth degree larceny, and credit card theft.

Bobbi B. Jakiela, 43, of 42 Manor Rd., Plantsville, was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with failure to obey a stop sign, driving under the influence of liquor or drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and drinking while driving.

Trishena Waters, 34, of 204 Citizens Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, possession of half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dillon Lacasse, 18, of 95 Dunham Pl, Southington, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with traveling too fast, failure to obey a stop sign, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Catherine Rasmus, 33, of 951 Woodruff St., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Chauncey H. Ford, 20, of 168 Oak St., New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with fourth degree sexual assault, risk of injury, and fourth degree false statement.

Amanda Nogiec, 39, of 15 Bruce Dr., Shelton, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with issuing a bad check.