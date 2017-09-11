House of Heroes helps Marine

On Saturday, Aug. 26, local volunteers rallied for a House of Heroes Connecticut (HHC) project in Southington. With the help of the Southington Rotary Club, the Southington American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and about 40 volunteers, House of Heroes was able to provide a wheelchair ramp for Marine veteran Wayne Catucci and his wife, Connie, of Southington. Catucci recently had heart surgery, and his wife is confined to a wheelchair due to complications from multiple sclerosis. Volunteers built the ramp, widened doorways, and completed a family room.