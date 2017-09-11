Community news

House of Heroes helps Marine

by  •  • 0 Comments

The rotary club presented a $5,000 donation to the project. Front, from left, HHC chair Carol May, Connie Catucci, and Wayne Catucci. Rear, Southington Rotary Club members Bill McDougall, Steve Giudice, Fred Kuriger, Christie Kuriger, Jennifer Solomon and Dr. Art Blumer.

HHC volunteer craftsman Dave Cote was one of approximately 40 volunteers to donate time to the project.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, local volunteers rallied for a House of Heroes Connecticut (HHC) project in Southington. With the help of the Southington Rotary Club, the Southington American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and about 40 volunteers, House of Heroes was able to provide a wheelchair ramp for Marine veteran Wayne Catucci and his wife, Connie, of Southington. Catucci recently had heart surgery, and his wife is confined to a wheelchair due to complications from multiple sclerosis. Volunteers built the ramp, widened doorways, and completed a family room.

Leave a Reply