Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Sept. 8

Football—The Blue Knights kicked off their season with a decisive 34-7 victory at Glastonbury (0-1). They had no trouble putting points on the board in the first half, scoring touchdowns on three of their first four possessions. The Knights scored all of their points in the first half and held a 28-0 advantage before the Tomahawks registered their first points of the game. A 14-yard pass from Will Barmore to Will Downes and one-yard run by Ian Agnew gave Southington a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Barmore hooked up with Tim O’Shea on a 12-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, and Tanner LaRosa scampered into the end zone from four yards out to extend Southington’s lead to four scores late in the quarter. Glastonbury responded by running the ensuing kickoff back for a 90-yard touchdown, but all that did was ignite the Knights even more. Before the Tomahawks could blink, LaRosa returned Southington’s next kickoff all the way down to Glastonbury’s four-yard line. Agnew capped off the two-play drive and the win with a three-yard burst past the pylons with just over a minute before the end of the first half. Following a dry first half, heavy rain began to fall during halftime, which continued throughout most of the third quarter. Mother nature controlled the second half, and wet turf forced multiple turnovers, penalties, and sloppy football on both sides in a lopsided contest that became a desperation for field position. Barmore completed 15 of 23 passes for 206 yards, throwing one interception. Agnew rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries. Downes caught six passes for 97 yards. Southington’s defense held Glastonbury to just 112 yards of total offense. Joe Koczera anchored the defense with 10 tackles and four assists. Sam Thomson batted down five passes and picked off two, forcing a fumble that Jack Terray recovered. Brandon Kohl went down with an injury midway through the first quarter and is currently being evaluated. The Knights will be back on the turf Friday, Sept. 15 when they welcome in divisional Simsbury (1-0) for their home opener.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights ended their first contest of the season in a tie, 1-1, with Hall (0-0-1) at home. Following a scoreless first half, Joe Colaccino put Southington on the board first with a goal early in the second half. Hall knotted the score with a goal a little over 10 minutes later, sending the game into extra periods. The Warriors came close to stealing a victory with a good look at Southington’s net with 57 seconds remaining in the first overtime, but Evan Daddona didn’t let that happen. He dove at a shot on goal and ripped the ball out of the air to make the save, which was one of the three saves he made in the game. Southington took 10 shots on goal and four corner kicks. The Knights will be back on the turf next week with contests at divisional Conard (1-0) on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Bristol Central (0-0) on Friday, Sept. 15.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights edged Hall (0-1) by a goal, 1-0, on the road to come out on top in their season opener. Following a scoreless first half, Natalie Verderame assisted Kelly Doyle with the game-winning goal in the second half. Olivia Sherwood saved two shots on goal. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they welcome in divisional Conard (1-0) on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Maloney (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 15 for their first home contests of the season.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory (25-14, 25-4, 25-13) over Hall (0-1) at home their season opener. Hannah Zelina went 21-for-23 serving with four aces. Brooke Cooney paced the offense with six kills, and Nolyn Allen anchored the defense with 10 digs. Stephanie Zera contributed with 23 assists. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with matches at divisional Conard (1-0) on Monday, Sept. 11 and Bristol Eastern (1-0) on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

