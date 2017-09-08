Who makes the best pizza in town?

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Southington Chamber of Commerce is preparing for their eighth annual Pizza Fest, this year at a new location, Crystal Bees.

The event will feature over 20 varieties of pizza for sampling, and it will show off many local restaurants.

Chamber executive director Liz Hyatt estimates about 300 people will show up for the Tuesday, Sep. 12 event.

“It’s a great marketing opportunity for local restaurants to get their names out in front of so many people,” said Hyatt. “We want to showcase all these different businesses that Southington has to offer.”

Each vendor will have two pizzas: one basic one, and one that is special to their restaurant, explained Hyatt.

Hyatt said that the Chamber is excited to have booked the annual event at Crystal Bees this year.

As explained on their website, Crystal Bees is an elegant, upscale entertainment center, home to a 170-seat, high end restaurant, a full-service bar, 16 bowling lanes, one regulation bocce court, two cornhole courts, private party rooms, an arcade with high value redemption games, shuffleboard, pool tables and more.

Ticket proceeds will fund the Pizza Fest itself. “Your funds for the event go right back into supporting local businesses,” said Hyatt.

Tickets to the Pizza Fest can be purchased at the event itself for $12, or online through the Chamber’s website for $10. Tickets cost $5 for children under the age of five.

The ticket gives access to two tasting samples from every vendor in attendance.

In addition to admittance, Crystal Bees will be offering a number of discounted deals to their many fun features for the night.

Crystal Bees is located at 240 Spring Street. The Pizza Fest will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.southingtonchamber.com.