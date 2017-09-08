SoCCA accepting AHF film contest entries through Sept. 29

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Southington Commun-ity Cultural Arts, SoCCA, is still seeking submissions for their first annual Short Film Contest, and officials are excited to get the ball rolling.

The contest asks filmmakers to submit 5-minute videos to SoCCA with a $20 submission fee that will later be used as prize money for the contest winners. The only rule for the videos is that it must include an apple somewhere.

Twelve films will be selected to be played at Southington’s upcoming Apple Harvest Festival and judged by a panel of knowledgeable jurors.

Executive director at SoCCA, Mary DeCroce, is running the contest.

“It’s something that I’ve had in my head for a while, and thought the festival would be a good time to put it in action,” said DeCroce. “Filmmaking is more prominent in the west coast, and it’s something that I wanted to bring over here.”

The contest is open to all ages and is not limited to Southington residents. Submissions must be in by Sep. 29. Cash prizes will be determined once all applicants have submitted their admission cost and their videos.

“We’re hoping to see an interest from the public. We’d love to bring this contest back next year,” said DeCroce.

SoCCA opened its doors to the public just about a year ago in what was used to be the Gura Building, the former Town Hall annex. They feature rotating exhibits of art galleries from members of the community. They also offer art classes such as watercolor painting, stenciling, pottery, woodworking and more.

Submissions of short films can be sent to southingtonarts@gmail.com. SoCCA can be reached at (860) 276-1581 for further inquiries.

Visit SoCCA online at www.southingtonarts.org for an event calendar with more information on upcoming galleries, concerts and classes.