Applications for CHET scholarships due Oct. 3

The Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET) announced that applications for their scholarship program are being accepted through Tuesday, Oct. 3. The program provides grants of up to $2,500 to 100 high school seniors and 100 high school freshmen.

Applications may be made online at www.chetadvance.com. The program is sponsored by the Connecticut State Treasurer’s Office, TIAA-CREF Tuition Financing, Inc and CHET. No CHET account participant fees or state funds will be used for awards issued under CHET Advance Scholarship.

Since the program launched in 2013, 800 Connecticut high school students have received a total of $1 million in CHET Advance Scholarships.