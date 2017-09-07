Southington man arrested on drug charges

Southington police arrested Ethan Manyak, 22, of Southington on Wednesday, Sept. 6 for drug-related charges. The warrant stemmed from an investigation that began in July 2017 after police recovered a backpack owned by Manyak which contained drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Manyak was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $20,000 bond.

During the investigation, police found a warrant for Manyak for violating probation. Police also found two active warrants for second degree failure to appear in court. He was held on a $25,000 bond for violating his probation and was held on $10,000 bonds for the failure to appear warrants.

Manyak was scheduled to appear in Bristol court for all four charges on Sept. 7.