Obituary: Sheri E. Fleming, 56

Sheri E. Fleming, 56, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.

She was born in Waterbury Hospital on April 4, 1961 and attended Southington schools. She loved animals, enjoyed camping, going to the beach, playing cards, cookouts, watching movies and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Sheri will be remembered for her outspokenness, infectious laugh and the ability to light up a room.

Sheri is survived by her mother Joan (Franzen) Salamon and her husband Stanley; her daughter Valerie Fleming and her fiancé Timothy Nyren; her son, Timothy Fleming; her husband Sixto Mangual; sister Lisa Charette and her husband Stephen; two grandchildren, Tianna and Garrett, all of Southington; aunt Roberta “Bobie” Colucci and husband David and several cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Kent Fleming and her aunt, Sarah Satterfield.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the entire staff at Cheshire Regional Rehab and the Hospital of Central Connecticut for their support and care in her final days.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

