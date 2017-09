Chauncey Ford, 20, of New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 6 on an outstanding warrant held by the Southington Police Department. The warrant stemmed from an incident in July 2017 in which Ford allegedly had sexual contact with a minor.

Ford was charged with fourth degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and providing a false statement. He was held on a $150,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Sept. 7.