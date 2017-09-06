Sheridan Cyr joins the Observer staff

The Observer welcomes Sheridan Cyr as our new staff writer for Southington news and features.

Sheridan grew up in the region. She graduated from Newington High School and is a 2016 graduate from Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. At CCSU, she wrote for the school’s newspaper, The Recorder, and worked her way up to assistant arts and entertainment editor in 2015 before being named arts & entertainment editor the following year.

At the school, Sheridan was a member of the Society of Professional Journalism. After graduation, she served as lifestyle editor for an online blog.

Sheridan is very familiar with the Southington community, serving an internship at a daily newspaper in the region during her college career and working as a freelance writer for local papers after graduation, including the Observer. She also has a background in photography and online media.

“We are very excited to welcome Sheridan to the Southington Observer family,” said Observer editor John Goralski. “She is a proven journalist with a strong interest in the Southington community.”

Readers may already be familiar with her work. Sheridan has already contributed to the coverage in the Southington Observer. She introduced our readers to an ongoing fundraising campaign for Ryan Catlin, a Southington High School student that recently suffered a sever spinal cord injury and the upcoming pasta dinner at Cadillac Ranch on Sept. 14 to help support the family’s rising medical costs.

She brought our attention to the troubles that an independent candidate for town council was having with securing a political tent at the Apple Harvest Festival.

She’s already reported about two local filmmakers, a new associate pastor at a local church, and the tongue-in-cheek Crocodile Club meeting at Lake Compounce.

“She has already shown the ability to cover a wide variety of topics,” said Goralski. “Her stories are thoughtful and well-researched.”

To contact Sheridan Cyr, email her at SCyr@SouthingtonObserver.com.