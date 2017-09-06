Police blotter for the Sept. 8 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Aug. 21 to Monday, Aug. 28:

Joseph Farrell, 27, of 173 Buckingham St., Waterbury, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Rowe, 46, of 104 Reservoir Ave., Meriden, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief.

Tomasz Daraz, 41, of 217 Grove St., New Britain, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Michael Schact, 22, of 104 Todd Hollow Rd., Plymouth, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree harassment, and second degree threatening.

Scott Squires, 40, of 13 Ingraham St., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with two counts of third degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. In a separate incident, he was charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Chauncey Moore, 36, of 111 View St., Meriden, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Javan Delvalle, 36, of 24 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with sixth degree larceny, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and failure to obey a traffic signal. In a separate incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.