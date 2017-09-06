Obituary: Janet G. (Godvin) Starr, 83

Janet G. (Godvin) Starr, 83, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at her home. She was the wife of the late Carleton W. Starr Jr.

Born May 9, 1934 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late John and Ann (Ferguson) Godvin. Janet retired from the State of CT Dept. of Social Services after 25 years of service. She was a person of deep faith, a lector at St. Dominic Church. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Davis and husband Wayne of Lebanon and their son Wayne Davis Jr. and wife Patricia of New Britain; John Starr of Southington; Alice Gray and husband James and their daughter Jessicia Crebase of Durham; Janet Starr and her children, Stephen Norton, Angelina Norton and her fiancée Adam Corriveau of Bristol, James Starr and his wife Shelley and their children, Lindsey and James Starr Jr.; twin sister Joan Melnick and her husband George of Pomfret; several nieces and nephews and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by three grandchildren, Brittney Rasmus, Michael Starr and Carlton Davis and two sisters, Catherine Piechta and Mary Rose Starr.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5 to 8.

