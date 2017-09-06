Obituary: George E. Kloss, 62

George E. Kloss, 62, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away surrounded by his friends and family, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at Cheshire Regional Rehab Center.

Born Oct. 6, 1954 in Southington to the late George and Deborah (Twomey) Kloss, he had been a lifelong Southington resident.

George was a Southington High School graduate, Class of 1972 and worked as a security guard at Southington High School for many years. He was an avid Yankee fan and loved Notre Dame football. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

George is survived by 3 sons: William “Billy” Kloss, David Kloss and Steven Kloss; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Sue DeBishop Kloss, all of Southington, and several close friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial of ashes will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home.

