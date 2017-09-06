Obituary: Frank Gentile, 94

Frank Gentile, 94, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at the Orchards of Southington with his family by his side. He was the husband of Jean (Anderson) Gentile.

He was born June 22, 1923 in Waterbury, the son of the late Sebastiano and Santa (Ifante) Gentile. He had a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and had retired from the State of CT Office of Policy and Management. He was a WW II veteran serving in the U.S. Army European Theatre from 1943 to 1945. Frank lived a long and wonderful life. He was a gentleman and a friend to many. His family loved him dearly and will miss him terribly. Frank’s life was full of accomplishments that his family was proud of. He graduated from Waterbury public schools( Bernard and Wilby) then on to serve in the Army where he was active in England, Germany and France. When he came home he achieved a Bachelor’s and an MBA from UCONN. He had a very long and successful career with the state of CT where he retired as a Director for management. Frank and his wife were devoted members of the First Congregational Church of Waterbury where they had many friends.

Besides his wife he is survived by a son David Gentile and his wife Patricia of Southington and a daughter Barbara Ross and her husband Norman of NYC, his grandchildren, Nathan Ross and Alexander Ross of NY and Kyle Lance of Newington and a sister Concetta Coria of West,VA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Anthony Gentile and a sister Mary Tarullo.

A Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterbury. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the First Congregational Church, 222 West Main St. Waterbury, CT 06702. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com