Julio Bonilla, 18, of Meriden, turned himself in to Southington police on Wednesday, Aug. 30 on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The warrant stemmed from an incident in July 2017 in which Bonilla allegedly had sex with a minor.

Bonilla was charged with first degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, first degree unlawful restraint, and second degree false statement. He posted a $350,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Sept. 11.