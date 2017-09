Fire report for the Sept. 8 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 38 incidents from Monday, Aug. 21 to Sunday, Aug. 27:

Monday, Aug. 21

9:02:02 a.m., 359 Burritt St., Smoke detector activation

9:50:43 a.m., 160 Deer Run, Unauthorized burning

11:47:00 a.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS

3:41:01 p.m., Queen St. and Flanders St., Vehicle Accident

3:48:34 p.m., 151 Diana Rd., Electrical wiring/ equipment

4:40:34 p.m., 75 Main St., Town Hall, Alarm system sounded

5:14:13 p.m., 2144 West St., ESPN, Detector activation, no fire

5:42:26 p.m., 31 Saw Mill Ln., Medical assist, assist EMS

6:09:01 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Medical assist, assist EMS

Tuesday, Aug. 22

7:19:25 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, System malfunction, Other

5:08:04 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit 3, Passenger vehicle fire

5:34:27 p.m., 675 Queen St., McDonald’s, Vehicle accident

6:51:29 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident

7:59:11 p.m., 71 Burning Tree Dr., CO detector activation

Wednesday, Aug. 23

1:17:10 p.m., 35 W. Main St., Good intent call, Other

5:13:57 p.m., 25 Old Turnpike Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

10:16:39 p.m., 2165 West St., Smoke detector activation

10:53:52 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit 29, Extrication of victim(s)

11:06:05 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

Thursday, Aug. 24

1:57:39 a.m., 400 Johnson Ave., Vehicle accident

8:42:31 a.m., 139 High Tower Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

9:53:32 a.m., 139 Prospect St., Public service

1:11:39 p.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Vehicle accident

3:47:48 p.m., 209 Main St., Hospital, Lock-out Vehicle

5:01:09 p.m., Hobart St. and N. Main St., Vehicle accident

6:43:40 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

7:22:54 p.m., 29 Rye Hill Dr., Service Call, other

Friday, Aug. 25

7:01:19 a.m., 55 Village Rd., Smoke detector activation

11:44:20 a.m., 1024 Mount Vernon Rd., Vehicle Accident

12:59:35 p.m., West St. and W. Queen St., Vehicle accident

2:25:20 p.m., 319 Carter Ln., No details given.

2:55:48 p.m., 63 E. Summer St., No details given.

Saturday, Aug. 26

11:39:57 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire

2:20:12 p.m., 17 Masthay Cir., Lock-out Vehicle

2:42:52 p.m., Prospect St. and West St., Vehicle Accident

4:18:02 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, No Incident found on arrival

Sunday, Aug. 27