Letter: DECA students thank Tops Supermarket

To the editor:

Reel Good Snacks, the concession stand at the Southington Drive-In, powered by Southington DECA, would like to thank TOPS Supermarket for their generous support.

Their willingness to be so helpful and supportive of a local business run by Southington DECA students is greatly appreciated and has had a significant impact on the success of Reel Good Snacks.

Thanks for your generosity in helping supply the stand with products and working with us to get the best deals on our inventory. We really appreciate it.

Marissa Calandra, Kat Rothsein, and Chelsea Cocozza