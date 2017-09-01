Obituary: Robert S Syska, 68

Robert S Syska, 68, of Southington, CT, son of the late Julia and Stanislaw Syska entered into eternal life on Aug 30, 2017 after a brief illness.

Bob was born Nov 12, 1948 in Bristol, CT. He graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 1966 and received a degree in accounting from University of Hartford in 1975. He recently retired from United Technologies in Cheshire, CT, previously working for many manufacturing companies in the central Connecticut region over the years including 20 years at Barnes Group in Bristol. He was a parishioner at St. Dominic. He was heavily involved in Little League, McCabe-Waters in Bristol, then Western Little League in Southington. He loved umpiring games and coaching.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Elizabeth (Bette) Syska, his son & daughter in-law Matthew and Rachel Syska; sister & brother in-law Judy & John Bachman; sister-in-law Theresa, her husband Ron Therrien, nieces Diana, Melissa, and nephew Eric Therrien.

Funeral services for Bob will begin on Tuesday, September 5 at 9:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Memorial Funeral Home, 975 S Main St, Plantsville, CT, followed by services at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic in Southington and burial at St. Thomas Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, September 4 from 4:00-7:00p.m. at Plantsville Memorial Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com