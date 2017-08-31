Town to hold public lottery on Sept. 6 to determine ballot order

Southington Registrars of Voters Thomas S. Janik and Robert L. Sherman announced a public lottery to determine the order that names of qualified candidates will appear on the ballot this November. The lottery will determine the order that names will appear when there are multiple qualified candidates.

The next general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Contests will include Town Council, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Planning and Zoning Commission, and Water Board.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m., the names of qualified candidates for the Nov. 7 election will be drawn in the old council chambers on the top floor of town hall at 75 Main St. The lottery is open to the public.

The procedure is being held in accordance with Connecticut General Statutes 9-253 and 9-453r.