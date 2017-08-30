Police blotter for the Sept. 1 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Thursday, Aug. 10:

Dianne Stapleton-St Germaine, 50, of 999 E. Johnson Ave., Cheshire, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with breach of peace.

Tammy Mancino, 49, of 131 W. Center St., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, and refusal to fingerprint.

Shannon Carrier, 26, of 7 Canal St., Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 call.

Christopher Estabrook, 28, of 36 Pinecrest Dr., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with two incidents of probation violation.

Michael Flaherty, 46, of 500 Pleasant St., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with violation of a protective order. In two separate incidents, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Michael Vargas, 18, of 37 Stewart St., New Britain, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Daniel F. Keane, 33, of 61 Twin Lanes Rd., Fairfield, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Krystiana Bouchard, 19, of 1 Royce Circle, Mansfield, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with third degree assault.

Daniel Akinsyana, 17, of 38 Highland Ave., Naugatuck, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with second degree false statement, interfering with an officer, and second degree assault.

Ryan DelBuono, 33, of 61 Skipper Lane, Southington, was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with two counts of selling a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, and selling narcotics.

Keith Dubin, 31, of 146 Delahunty Dr., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and third degree child pornography.

Steven Aberg, 28, of 923 Elm St., New Haven, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with reckless driving, disobeying an officer’s signal, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Maria Perreault, 73, of 422 Savage St., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Concetta Perreault-Prado, 46, of 380 Mulberry St., Plantsville, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Cerena Stimpson, 23, of 69 Stiles St., Waterbury, was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with fifth degree larceny and interfering with officers.

Mark Cassella, 55, of 500 Pleasant St., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Devin Morales, 20, of 132 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, second degree criminal mischief, first degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second degree breach of peace, conspiracy to commit third degree assault, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit first degree larceny. In a second incident, he was charged with being a fugitive from justice and extradition.

Angel Valentin, 18, of 112 Lasalle St., New Britain, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, second degree criminal mischief, first degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second degree breach of peace, conspiracy to commit third degree assault, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit first degree larceny.

Tremell Cole, 19, of 46 Collins Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, second degree criminal mischief, first degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second degree breach of peace, conspiracy to commit third degree assault, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit first degree larceny.

Akeil Booker, 19, of 817 Ellington Rd., S. Windsor, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, second degree criminal mischief, first degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second degree breach of peace, conspiracy to commit third degree assault, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit first degree larceny.