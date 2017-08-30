Obituary: Dorothy (Brien) Howard, 89

Dorothy (Brien) Howard, 89, of Southington passed away on Friday, August, 25, 2017 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial. She was the wife of Philip Howard.

Born May 30, 1928 in MA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Catherine (Adams) Brien.

Dorothy was a graduate of the Pratt Institute. She was a dietician and retired from the former Veteran’s Memorial Hospital and the Meriden-Wallingford Hospital. Following her retirement she was employed by Sears & Roebuck, and the offices of Dr. Eugene D’Angelo and Dr. Ralph Prezioso. She was very proud to be a descendent of the late President of the U.S. John Quincey Adams of Quincy MA.

In addition to her husband she leaves her son Edmond King and wife Sharon of Southington; two grandchildren, John E. King of Southington and Lee King of MA and a great-granddaughter Ashley King and her companion ‘Coco”. She was predeceased by her first husband Edmond N. King Sr. and three brothers, Wilbur, Frederick and Edward Brien.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com