Nappo pitches six scoreless innings; homers propel Bees to victory

NAPPO PITCHES 6 SCORELESS FRAMES IN GAME 1 OF TWIN BILL

In 140 Characters or Less: Nappo throws 6 scoreless frames in game 1, McGuiggan homers in game 2 but Skeeters sweep twin bill vs. Bees #NewBritainVsEverybody

Game 1: The Skeeters came to bat in the bottom of the 7th with the game still scoreless. It took 5 Sugar Land hitters to break the stalemate in the final half inning of the contest, with the game winning hit coming from Kevin Ahrens. He brought home Dickie Thon from second base to get the walkoff win.

Game 2: Sugar Land sent 8 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the 5th inning, down 4-2 at the time. 4 runs would come in to score and give the Skeeters the lead, led by a 3 run double off the bat of Anthony Giansanti and a bases loaded walk drawn by Caleb Ramsey.

Game 1: W: Mitch Talbot (7-3) | L: Mike Hepple (2-2)

Game 2: W: Trey Haley (3-2) | L: Nate Roe (5-6) | SV: Felipe Paulino (9)

Game 1: Mitch Talbot (Sugar Land) – 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K | Greg Nappo (New Britain) – 6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 4 K

Game 2: Joe Benson (Sugar Land) – 2-2, HR, 2 RBI | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 3-4, RBI

Next Game: Wednesday, August 30th, 10:05 A.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (22-29, 48-73) vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (25-27, 55-67)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Nick Greenwood (3-4, 4.58) | Sugar Land: RHP Jake Hale (9-5, 3.61)

Wednesday, August 30th at Sugar Land: 10:05 A.M.

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 9:50 A.M.

Bees Buzz: Greg Nappo pitched 6 scoreless innings in game 1 of today’s doubleheader. That ties his longest outing of the season, and is his longest scoreless outing of the season…Jake McGuiggan hit a home run in game 2 of today’s doubleheader. He now has 3 home runs on the season, and all of them have come in away games against Sugar Land…With 1 hit in game 2, Jamar Walton is now 6 hits away from 1,000 hits in his professional career…Game 1 of today’s doubleheader was the first time that an away game ended with a 1-0 score in Bees franchise history. The Bees had never won or lost an away game by that score until then…With 2 hits in game 2 of today’s doubleheader, Michael Crouse is now 6 hits away from 700 hits in his professional career…The Bees have hit a home run in 3 consecutive days (3 of their last 4 games)…With 1 inning of relief pitched in game 2 of today’s doubleheader, Brandon Fry is now 2 1/3 innings away from 200 innings pitched in his professional career…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 261 after playing in both games of the doubleheader, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 284, including postseason.

GRIFFIN HOMERS IN SECOND STRAIGHT GAME AS BEES WIN

In 140 Characters or Less: Griffin homers in second straight game as Bees open 4 game road series against Sugar Land with 3-2 comeback win #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The Skeeters were hanging on to a 2-1 lead in the top of the 9th inning, and Jon Griffin stepped up to the plate with Jake McGuiggan on first base. Griffin would hit a 2 run home run to right center field, giving New Britain the 3-2 lead. They would continue to hold that lead as Gilblair would notch his 17th save.

Pitchers of Record: W: Brian Dupra (4-9) | L: Felipe Paulino (4-4) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (17)

Player(s) of the Game: Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, 2 RBI | Anthony Giansanti (Sugar Land) – 1-4, HR, 2 RBI

Bees Buzz: Jon Griffin has homered in back to back games…Today’s game was Brian Dupra’s first win since May 14th against Long Island. He had lost 9 decisions prior to today’s win…In his start today, Casey Coleman pitched 5 full innings only throwing 55 pitches, 38 of them for strikes…Today’s game was 5 minutes longer than New Britain’s shortest 9 inning game of the season (2:07)…The Bees are now 3-59 when they are trailing after 7 innings…New Britain has had back to back come from behind wins. This win is their 19th come from behind win all season…Jon Griffin has had multiple RBI in back to back games…Shawn Gilblair has earned a save in back to back games, as well as a save in his last 5 consecutive outings…Mike Hepple has not allowed an earned run in 6 appearances against Sugar Land this season (8 innings pitched)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 259, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 282, including postseason.