Man arrested for vehicle break-in at Southington Days Inn

Adam Rowe, 46, of Meriden was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Bristol courthouse for an outstanding warrant in Southington.

The warrant stemmed from the burglary of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Days Inn at 1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. on July 1, 2016. The investigation revealed that Rowe had been staying at the motel at the time of this incident. Through further investigation and work with other area departments a warrant was applied for and granted.

Rowe was charged with third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.