Library listings for the Sept. 1 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.
Here are some upcoming events:
September
- Summer Hours are in effect. Through Labor Day, hours are as follows: Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Saturdays. There will be no Saturday Morning movies during the summer.
- Powerful Beyond Measure: Claim Your Power Within Workshop Series. Tuesdays, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m., Sept. 12-26 at 6 p.m. Registration required. Author Cynthia E. Mazzaferro will lead the workshops based on the No. 1 Best Selling book “Powerful Beyond Measure: 3 Steps to Claim Your Power Within for a Happy & Healthy Life.” This workshop series is aimed at helping participants eliminate self-doubt and limiting beliefs, live a positive and abundant life, and improve health and happiness. Signed books available at first class for $20. Purchase is not required.
Ongoing
- Anime Club (meets weekly). Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime. Not sure what anime is? Come by and see what all the fuss is about as the library screens episodes of legendary Japanese animation series such as Naruto, Attack on Titan, Cowboy Bebop, and more.
- Cake Pan Collection. Are you celebrating a special holiday or do you have a fan of dinosaurs or cars? Visit the Southington Public Library to see the display of novelty cake pans now available to borrow. The pans are located in the children’s department.
- Exhibit space for local artists (Free). The Gallery at the Southington Public Library provides a venue for local community residents to share their artistic talents in the visual arts with the general public. The Gallery is located on the main level and viewing of the exhibits is available during the library hours, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact the library at (860) 628-0947.
- Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.
- Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.
- Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.
- Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.
- Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over.
- Southington Sassy Skeins. Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., and Thursdays, at 1 p.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts to share and learn. Mentors will help get you started. The library offers needles and yarn in addition to instruction books to borrow.