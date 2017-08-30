Kids listings for the Sept. 1 edition

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

WHEN I’M IN CHARGE. 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Southington Youth Services office, 196 N. Main St. The course is intended for Southington youth in grades 4-6 and teaches them how to keep safe when they are left at home on their own. It is taught by Red Cross certified instructor, Terri Benoit. Registration is first-come, first-served. A small fee to attend. RSVP Youth Services, (860) 276-6281.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

PLANTSVILLE COMMUNITY NURSERY SCHOOL. Open to 3-year-olds, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., or 4-year-olds, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. (860) 628-8878 or pcns1955@gmail.com.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com.