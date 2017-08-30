HHC Center for Healthy Aging promotes World Alzheimer’s Day

To raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and the impending public health crisis, resource coordinators and dementia specialists from Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging will be providing information and answering questions on World Alzheimer’s Day.

The events will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at numerous Hartford HealthCare locations, including Hartford Hospital; The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain and Bradley Memorial campuses; MidState Medical Center; and the Center for Healthy Aging offices in Vernon and Bloomfield.

Alzheimer’s disease is often considered a “family disease,” because of the stress and responsibility that falls on those who love and care for an individual affected by it.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Since 2000, while deaths attributed to heart disease have decreased by 14 percent, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased nearly 90 percent, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information about Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging’s events on World Alzheimer’s Day, call the center toll-free at (877) 4AGING1 or (877) 424-4641.