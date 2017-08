Fire report for the Sept. 1 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 38 incidents from Monday, Aug. 14 to Sunday, Aug. 20:

Monday, Aug. 14

12:31:37 p.m., 32 Darling St., Public service

12:48:35 p.m., 34 Darling St., Public service

1:07:00 p.m., 34 Darling St., Public service

2:06:19 p.m., 218 Berlin Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

5:18:59 p.m., 159 Stonegate Rd., Unauthorized burning

8:20:36 p.m., 65 Bristol St., Vehicle accident

8:30:30 p.m., 132 Main St., Electrical wiring/ equipment

Tuesday, Aug. 15

4:14:43 a.m., 22 Whitney Ave., Medical assist, assist EMS

7:55:03 a.m., 100 Smoron Ct., Bldg. C, Detector activation, no fire

12:02:18 p.m., 556 Mulberry St., Aqua Turf, EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:02:59 p.m., 756 Queen St., Cost Cutters, Emergency medical service

5:56:31 p.m., S. End Rd. and Maxwell Noble, Vehicle accident, general

8:00:28 p.m., 101 Olson Dr., CO detector activation

Wednesday, Aug. 16

11:26:19 a.m., 655 Queen St., Shell, Vehicle Accident

12:30:00 p.m., 101 Wheeler Village Dr., Public service

2:55:04 p.m., 215 Huckleberry Ln., Road freight or transport vehicle

8:06:12 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Smoke detector activation

Thursday, Aug. 17

11:04:58 a.m., 990 Woodruff St., Water or steam leak

11:29:53 a.m., 25 Brookside Dr., Public service

11:34:17 a.m., 195 Edgewood Cir., Dispatched and cancelled en route

12:18:49 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Exit 29 on ramp, Vehicle accident

12:49:35 p.m., 1096 West St., Homewood Suites, Vehicle Accident

11:35:59 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Extrication of victim(s)

11:54:17 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

Friday, Aug. 18

12:40:04 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Good intent call, Other

10:03:47 a.m., 18 Crest Rd., Dispatched and cancelled en route

2:32:36 p.m., Marion Ave. and West St., Vehicle Accident

4:03:38 p.m., 2795 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Oil or other combustible liquid

9:03:52 p.m., 3 Village Rd., Smoke detector activation

Sunday, Aug. 20